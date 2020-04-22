Short Interest in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Decreases By 5.3%

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 2,502,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $368.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.