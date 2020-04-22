Short Interest in Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Declines By 6.5%

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Takung Art has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

