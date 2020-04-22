Short Interest in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Declines By 6.3%

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 3,246,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Link Fund Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $135,459,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $27,847,000. Chescapmanager LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 949,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 259,722 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

