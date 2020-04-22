Short Interest in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Decreases By 9.4%

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 3,353,800 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

WYND stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.97. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

