Short Interest in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Decreases By 5.4%

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 8,368,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE YEXT opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.37. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,738,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,651,756.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 201,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,955,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.