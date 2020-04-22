Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.95. Sierra Metals shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 14,385 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$85.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.40 million. Analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

