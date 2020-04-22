Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLAB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.