Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.34

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and traded as low as $65.80. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at $68.80, with a volume of 1,360,779 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.40 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.16.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.