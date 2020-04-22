SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 15,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at $29,372,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $1,533,900.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $119.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $26,061,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,017,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

