SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Trading Up 8.4%

SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, approximately 4,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 1,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

About SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

