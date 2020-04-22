Smart Parking (ASX:SPZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Smart Parking Ltd (ASX:SPZ) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. Smart Parking shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 46,755 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $34.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.20.

Smart Parking Company Profile (ASX:SPZ)

Smart Parking Limited designs, develops, and manages parking technology in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in Technology and Parking Management segments. The Technology segment designs, develops, produces, and sells car parking technology hardware, software, and associated products and services.

