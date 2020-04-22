Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Receives $2.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

SND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.22. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.