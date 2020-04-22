Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at $11,897,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.51.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,564,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,542 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $116,000.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,584,599 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,854.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

