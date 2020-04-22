SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 368.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.07.

