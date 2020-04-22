Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on STXB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In related news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.15 per share, with a total value of $50,757.85. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,279 shares of company stock worth $486,862. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $171.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.02. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 19.25%. On average, analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

