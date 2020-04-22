Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $390.00

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 390 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 392 ($5.16), with a volume of 2526951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.50 ($5.35).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target (down previously from GBX 590 ($7.76)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 610 ($8.02).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 453.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 623.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 22,708 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.91), for a total transaction of £101,958.92 ($134,121.18).

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

