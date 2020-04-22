Starvest (LON:SVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.00

Starvest plc (LON:SVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 678034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 31.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Starvest (LON:SVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Starvest Company Profile (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

