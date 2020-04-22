Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) Trading Up 1.6%

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.80 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.20), approximately 414,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 200,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.20 ($1.19).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.56.

About Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

