Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will report $12.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.82 million. Stemline Therapeutics reported sales of $5.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year sales of $57.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.44 million to $59.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $81.91 million, with estimates ranging from $70.26 million to $101.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 177.74%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stemline Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other news, CAO David Gionco sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $58,815.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Francomano sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $34,030.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,064 shares of company stock worth $839,495 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STML opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $258.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.44. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

