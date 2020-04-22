Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $171.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $146.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s previous close.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $130.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $145.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.74.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.