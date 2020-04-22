Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report sales of $414.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $471.40 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $408.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

SFIX opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 3.02. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J William Gurley acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,219.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and sold 84,503 shares worth $2,242,558. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 983,001 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,026.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 280,721 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,532 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $5,068,000. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $5,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

