Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Down 9.3% in March

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 68,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

STRO stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.75.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.69%. Research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.