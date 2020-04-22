Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 6,819,700 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 853,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. Synaptics has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 700,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,044,000 after acquiring an additional 152,724 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,141,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1,305.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 377,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

