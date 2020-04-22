Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $454,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 757,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,986,357.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

