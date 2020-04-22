Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 2,467,200 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $946.97 million, a PE ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,486.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,876 shares of company stock valued at $745,654. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,660,000 after buying an additional 98,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,256,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $85.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

