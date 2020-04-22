Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

TAIT opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.60. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

