Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

