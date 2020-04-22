Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 150 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $686.72 on Wednesday. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $579.13 and a 200-day moving average of $486.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $357,994,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

