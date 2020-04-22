Tesla (TSLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $686.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.45 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $579.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.