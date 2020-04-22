The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Shares of KO stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

