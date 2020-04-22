The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 200.2% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,575,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

