The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,790,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 54,647,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,748,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Western Union by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 688.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,387,000.

Shares of WU opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

