Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIF. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.