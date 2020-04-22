Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.42. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 223,239 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The company has a market cap of $86.11 million and a PE ratio of -11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Touchstone Exploration Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.