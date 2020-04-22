Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 5,789,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

TBIO stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.23.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 74.44% and a negative net margin of 1,451.73%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

