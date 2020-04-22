Transocean (RIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. Transocean has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.