Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Down 8.8% in March

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 291,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 158,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $352,314.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 173,700 shares of company stock valued at $373,354.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 543,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 488,047 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 244,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The mining company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.18.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

