Trinity Industries (TRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.15-1.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.15 to $1.35 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 111,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,162.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,573,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,568,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

