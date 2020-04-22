Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of TSC opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Tristate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $313.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Bonvenuto acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Riddle purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,886.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,764 shares of company stock valued at $490,056 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,381,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 2,284.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 55,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

