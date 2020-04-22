Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Down 9.8% in March

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 1,485,800 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 2,300 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.