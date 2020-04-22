United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $3,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

