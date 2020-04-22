United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.75

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 62295899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

