United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Richard Giltner Sells 5,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $936,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Giltner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,194,000 after buying an additional 332,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,943,000 after acquiring an additional 201,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 671,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 133,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,534,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

