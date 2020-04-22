UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 42.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $274.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.23. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

