Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading Down 6.7%

Upland Resources Ltd (LON:UPL)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), 1,155,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,710,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81.

Upland Resources (LON:UPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Upland Resources Company Profile (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

