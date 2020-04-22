Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.04

Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.04 and last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 57104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.50 million and a P/E ratio of -11.34.

About Uranium Participation (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

