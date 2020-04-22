Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $149.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

