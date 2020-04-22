Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 109,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $140.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average is $166.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

