Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

