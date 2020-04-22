Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ventas were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,525,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,824,000 after acquiring an additional 201,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,606,000 after purchasing an additional 860,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after purchasing an additional 172,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,577,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

